Red Flags Everywhere: 2023 Sees Alarming Rise in Excess Deaths Across America!

By CAPITALIST EXPLOITS – Zerohedge

Excess deaths in 2023 continue to surge in the United States.

Life insurance executives and actuaries are alarmed.

Life insurers paid record levels of claims in 2021, the biggest one-year increase since 1918.

Younger adult death rate up 20% in 2023.

15 – 19 years; % difference from 2019

2018, 1%

2020, 21%

2021, 28%

2022, 21%

2023, (Jan – May), 24%

30 – 34 years; % difference from 2019

2018, -1%

2020, 30%

2021, 42%

2022, 30%

2023, (Jan – May), 23%

40 – 44 years; % difference from 2019

2018, -2%

2020, 30%

2021, 45%

2022, 30%

2023, (Jan – May), 25%

Cause of death data show increased cardiac mortality in all ages.

As COVID-related causes declined in 2022, others rose, particularly stroke, diabetes, kidney and liver diseases.

Here is the source: Dr John Cambell, who has provided very diligent, balanced documentation over the last 3 years.