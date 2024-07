Remember the ILLEGAL who encouraged squatting in US homes? Turns out, he’s a (former) sergeant in Venezuela’s military intelligence unit named Leonel Moreno.

Remember the ILLEGAL who encouraged squatting in US homes? Turns out, he's a (former) sergeant in Venezuela's military intelligence unit named Leonel Moreno.

