Rep. Randy Fine: Pro-Palestine Movement Are ‘Demons’ Who ‘Must Be Put Down by Any Means Necessary’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Newly elected Florida Rep Randy Fine rushed to blame “Muslim terror” for the shooting of two Israeli embassy aides in DC on Wednesday night and declared that the pro-Palestine movement are “demons” who “must be put down by any means necessary.”

“Muslim terror has come to our Nation’s Capital tonight,” Rep. Fine said on X. “Two Jews were assassinated by a gunman sporting a terror rag and yelling ‘Free Palestine.'”

“It is high time for us to acknowledge there is nothing peaceful about this movement and that these demons must be put down by any means necessary,” Fine, who is Jewish, demanded.

The suspect within hours of the shooting was swiftly identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, an Hispanic left-wing activist from Chicago. There are no indications he’s a Muslim.

The aides were named as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. The two were reportedly a couple. A former teacher of Lischinsky’s said he was “a Christian who served in the IDF, and dedicated his life to Israel and Zionism.”

Ken Klippenstein published Rodriguez’s alleged manifesto in which he characterized his planned action as an “armed demonstration” against the genocide in Gaza. The manifesto had nothing in it about Islam and contained no indications that religion was a motivating factor.

Rep. Fine, despite now being a member of Congress, couldn’t even wait a few hours for the facts to come in before calling for the mass slaughter of his political enemies.

UPDATE: