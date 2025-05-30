Rep. Thomas Massie: ‘We Should End All U.S. Military Aid to Israel Now’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie called for an “end” to “all US military aid to Israel” on Thursday, insisting “nothing can justify the number of civilian casualties (tens of thousands of women and children) inflicted by Israel in Gaza in the last two years.”

As I reported in December 2023, Israel opened its war on Gaza by killing children in Gaza at a rate 100 times that of Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Polls have showed since the start of the war up until the present that the majority of Americans want no part in Israel’s wars.

A CBS News/YouGov poll taken just over a week after the October 7th attack found that the majority of Americans were against sending the Jewish state any “weapons or supplies.”

A recent Gallup poll found support for Israel is the lowest it has ever been in 25 years of polling Americans on the issue. Another recent poll from Pew Research found that “more than half of U.S. adults (53%) now express an unfavorable opinion of Israel, up from 42% in March 2022.”

Nonetheless, Israel has overwhelming support among “our” representatives who keep voting to fund their genocide campaign in Gaza to please their “AIPAC babysitters.”





Despite record low support for Israel among Americans, Congress and the White House have been sending more aid to Israel than ever.

As I highlighted in my coverage of the JNS International Policy Summit 2025, the Israelis are afraid they have only two years before our “special relationship” comes to an end.

That’s why they’re pushing Congress and the White House to eliminate Americans’ free speech rights by making it illegal to criticize Jews and Israel and protest against the genocide Israel is committing in Gaza.

It’s also why they pushed Congress to pass an unprecedented ban on TikTok.

The Israelis know that a decoupling is baked in the cake due to demographic trends and collapsing polling numbers (for which they have only themselves to blame) and that’s why they want the next multibillion dollar US aid package for the Jewish state to “span 25 years, rather than 10” in order to “insulate the relationship against future US political vagaries and uncertainties.”

There’s no better time to bring this “special relationship” to an end than now.