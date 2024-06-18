Report: Blinken Told Netanyahu U.S. Will Remove All Limits on Arms Shipments to Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly “promised” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that America will soon remove all restrictions on weapons transfers to Israel.

From The Times of Israel, “Reports: Blinken promised Netanyahu US will remove limits on arms shipments to Israel”:

During their meeting last week in Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington will in the coming days remove all restrictions on weapons transfers to the Jewish state, according to reports by Channel 12 news and Germany’s Bild.

The unsourced reports say that Netanyahu demanded the renewal of the same level of arms shipments as at the start of the war, lamenting that the US has in practice halted its military support for the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu reportedly warned that the slowing of aid plays into the hands of Iran and its proxies in the region, extends the war and increases the risk of it broadening to new fronts.

After Blinken’s pledge, Netanyahu told Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi to make sure that the arms transfers have been renewed during upcoming meetings with American officials, the reports say.