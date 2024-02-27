REPORT: Illegal Alien Accused Of Killing UGA Student Was Investigated By FBI For Assault On A Federal Officer

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

The Venezuelan national accused of killing University of Georgia student Laken Riley was reportedly investigated by the FBI for assault on a federal officer, according to a former FBI agent.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, who was released from Border Patrol custody after illegally crossing the southern border in June 2022, is facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another in connection with Riley’s death.

On Monday, former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, who was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged bureau misconduct, reported that Ibarra was previously investigated for assault on a federal officer.

“I’m hearing from some FBI sources that Jose Ibarra, accused of murdering Laken Riley near [the University of Georgia], was actually investigated by @FBIElPaso for “Assault on a Federal Officer.” (felony 18 USC 111 violation) He allegedly engaged in a physical assault against two officials from [DHS],” Seraphin reported.

“I’m being told the case against Ibarra was closed administratively. In my experience, that would mean the US Attorney for the Western District of Texas declined the prosecution,” he continued. “An email declination to pursue the case is enough for a closing on the FBI side.”

Seraphin further revealed that Biden-appointed federal prosecutors routinely refuse to bring charges against illegal aliens after criminal referrals from the FBI. This represents a sharp deviation from the administration’s January 6 prosecutions, where any and all assaults on Capitol Police officers are met with a number of federal charges and lengthy prison sentences.

In addition to the reported federal investigation, Ibarra compiled a lengthy criminal record over the course of his brief stay in the United States. The New York City Police Department confirmed that Ibarra was arrested in August 2023 after he was caught driving an unregistered, uninsured car with a five-year-old inside. He was charged with reckless endangerment of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

After being released on Bond, Ibarra travelled to Georgia, where he worked as a dishwasher on the University of Georgia’s campus. He was arrested once again just a month after travelling to the Peach State, this time for shoplifting.

Despite his lack of legal immigration status and lengthy criminal record, Ibarra was not deported. Both New York City and Athens, County Georgia are “sanctuary cities,” meaning that local law enforcement cannot cooperate with federal immigration officers for deportations.