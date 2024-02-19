Report: Israel Was Behind Attacks on Gas Pipelines in Iran

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israel was behind attacks on natural gas pipelines that occurred inside Iran last week, The New York Times has reported, marking an escalation of Israel’s covert operations.

The Times report cited two unnamed Western officials and a military strategist affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). They said the attack, which hit two pipelines in the provinces of Fars and Chahar Mahal Bakhtiari, required deep knowledge of Iran’s energy infrastructure.

The Western officials said the attack was meant as a symbolic move and didn’t cause much damage, but Iranian officials said the attack caused disruptions in at least five provinces across Iran. According to the Times, energy experts estimate the sabotage knocked out about 15 percent of Iran’s daily natural gas production.

Iran has called the attack a “sabotage and terrorist” attack but has not yet blamed Israel. The military strategist affiliated with the IRGC said the Iranian government was aware that it was carried out by Israel. After previous Israeli covert attacks inside Iran, Iranian officials have usually waited a few days to assess the situation before formally blaming Israel.

The Western officials said Israel was also behind an explosion at a chemical plant outside of Tehran, but local officials said it was the result of an accident.

Israel has a long history of conducting covert operations inside Iran, including assassinations, sabotage at nuclear facilities, and small drone attacks. The latest Israeli attack comes as tensions are soaring in the region due to Israel’s onslaught in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has an interest in provoking a conflict with Iran since the US would likely directly intervene. Israel has also killed several members of the IRGC in its airstrikes in Syria since October 7 and continues launching major airstrikes in Lebanon.

US officials have previously told the media they fear Netanyahu might view a full-blown war in Lebanon as key to his political survival. Polling has shown the majority of Israelis want him to resign or want new elections once the Israeli slaughter in Gaza comes to an end, but a major regional war could stave off his political reckoning.