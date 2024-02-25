REPORT: Suspect In Murder Of UGA Student Was Released By Biden Admin After Illegally Crossing Border

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

A Venezuelan man who illegally crossed the southern border in 2022 has been charged in connection with the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley. The Biden Administration released the suspect in El Paso, where he then listed his preferred destination as New York City with the help of an NGO.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a source with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) told Breitbart News that 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra was arrested by ICE officers with the Atlanta field office. The source revealed that Ibarra entered the country in September 2022 before he was released from Border Patrol custody due to overcrowding in holding facilities.

“He lives here in Athens, but is not a U.S. citizen,” UGA Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark confirmed at a press conference announcing Ibarra’s arrest. He is facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another, law enforcement officials announced.

Clark said he believed the attack was a “crime of opportunity” and that the suspected killer had no known connection to the victim. Ibarra is not a UGA student, he added.

The City of El Paso was overwhelmed by the massive uptick of illegal alien encounters when Ibarra entered the United States. At the time, illegal alien releases by the Biden administration rose from 250 per day in August to “as high as 1,000 per day in September.”

“However, the main countries migrants are coming from today are Venezuela, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba,” City officials stated. “Though the numbers have been as high as 90% and as low as 50% from Venezuela, the number is currently holding at approximately 70%.” The unprecedented uptick in illegal border crossings prompted Border Patrol to release thousands of new arrivals from custody. El Paso officials also started bussing illegal aliens to New York City, transporting 1,135 migrants on 25 busses by mid-September, Breitbart News reported at the time. According to a report from NewsNation, Ibarra listed the Covenant House in New York as his “sponsor address” before he was released from custody in El Paso. It is unclear if he was one of the migrants bussed to New York City.