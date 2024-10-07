Report: U.S. Offering Israel ‘Compensation’ to Moderate Iran Strikes

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel appears to be blackmailing America with the threat of starting World War III in order to extract even more money out of struggling US taxpayers.

From The Jerusalem Post, “US to give Israel ‘compensation’ if it hits acceptable targets in Iran – report”:

The US has reportedly offered Israel a “compensation package” if it refrains from attacking certain targets in Iran, according to a report in Kan11 on Sunday.

Amichai Stein told them that he had received reports from US officials that the US had offered Israel a “compensation package” if it refrained from hitting specific targets in Iran.

This package was offered during negotiations between officials of the two countries on the type of response to the attack from Iran.

The package would include a total guarantee of comprehensive diplomatic protection as well as a weapons package and was offered directly in return for holding off on striking certain targets in Iran.

Quid pro Quo

Stein summed it up, saying, “An American official said, ‘If you don’t hit targets A, B, C, we will provide you with diplomatic protection and an arms package.'”

“Israeli officials responded saying, ‘We consider the United States and listen to them. But we will do anything and everything we can to protect the citizens and the security of the State of Israel.'”