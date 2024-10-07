By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Israel appears to be blackmailing America with the threat of starting World War III in order to extract even more money out of struggling US taxpayers.
From The Jerusalem Post, “US to give Israel ‘compensation’ if it hits acceptable targets in Iran – report”:
The US has reportedly offered Israel a “compensation package” if it refrains from attacking certain targets in Iran, according to a report in Kan11 on Sunday.
Amichai Stein told them that he had received reports from US officials that the US had offered Israel a “compensation package” if it refrained from hitting specific targets in Iran.
This package was offered during negotiations between officials of the two countries on the type of response to the attack from Iran.
The package would include a total guarantee of comprehensive diplomatic protection as well as a weapons package and was offered directly in return for holding off on striking certain targets in Iran.
Quid pro Quo
Stein summed it up, saying, “An American official said, ‘If you don’t hit targets A, B, C, we will provide you with diplomatic protection and an arms package.'”
“Israeli officials responded saying, ‘We consider the United States and listen to them. But we will do anything and everything we can to protect the citizens and the security of the State of Israel.'”
The US is probably begging them not to strike Iran’s oil fields and nuclear sites (with US supplied bombs and fighter jets) because they know it will explode tensions with Iran right before the election and drag America into World War III on Israel’s behalf.
This is “our greatest ally.”
The war could end tomorrow if the US cut off all aid to Israel but because that’s unthinkable they’re instead offering them even more money and weapons just to moderate their aggression.
One thought on “Report: U.S. Offering Israel ‘Compensation’ to Moderate Iran Strikes”
“Amichai Stein told them that he had received reports from US officials that the US had offered Israel a “compensation package” if it refrained from hitting specific targets in Iran.“
Umm…they didn’t listen to us and broke an agreement days or weeks before and the US government expects them to follow through on another agreement???
Are you f&$king kidding me????!!!!
“Israeli officials responded saying, ‘We consider the United States and listen to them. But we will do anything and everything we can to protect the citizens and the security of the State of Israel.’”
I rest my case.
Again, what the hell do the Zionist have over everyone and everything in our country that it is preventing us from cutting aid and giving them a big F$&K YOU!!??
330 million American people against a couple thousand Zionists. Like Henry always said, “We are totally being punked.”
This is such a joke. It’s not even funny anymore. Anyone who continues to follow and promote this insanity, whether to save their jobs, life or careers ought to be arrested and hung for treason.
This is much bigger than any man, woman or child. This about the fate of our country and the entire world, for crying out loud.
WAKE THE HELL UP!!!