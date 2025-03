Republicans can’t claim to defend free speech while simultaneously using government to punish American citizens for criticizing Israel.

By Nickolas Fuentes

Sooner or later this contradiction must be confronted.

Heritage Foundation is openly plotting to use counterterrorism, immigration, and hate speech laws to go after antisemites.

In almost every state, government contractors are banned from boycotting Israel.

And now the Trump admin is using the DOJ to crack down on protests.