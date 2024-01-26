Republicans Gear Up for New Civil War While Gov. Greg Abbott is in India Working On Outsourcing Their Jobs

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Republicans are gearing up for a new Civil War over the border dispute in Texas while Gov Greg Abbott is in India working on outsourcing their jobs.

These two posts were made back-to-back on Thursday night, though no one seems to have seen the latter:

Abbott departed for India on January 19, 2024 and isn’t scheduled to return until January 28, 2024, according to a statement put out on his website last week.

These are companies that specialize in outsourcing:

Please do not get conned by this dog-faced pony soldier.

Remember how Abbott in April 2023 ordered the Texas Board of Pardons to expedite the pardon request for Sgt. Daniel Perry?

What happened with that? I’ll tell you what — Perry has been sitting in prison now for 9 months and no pardon. If you go to war with the feds on Abbott’s behalf, don’t expect to be treated any better.

Remember in 2021 how Abbott out of nowhere released a statement sitting before an Israeli flag attacking the American free speech social media site Gab as an “anti-Semitic platform” that has “no place in Texas”?

I’ll never forget it.

I, like many others, hope Abbott will come back to Texas and stand up for America in defiance of the criminal regime occupying DC but I’m not going to hold my breath.