Republicans Pick Democratic Israeli Immigrant to Run for George Santos Seat



The GOP hand-selected African-Israeli immigrant Mazi Malesa Pilip, a registered Democrat, to run for the New York House seat left vacant by George Santos' ouster. From The New York Daily News, "Republicans pick trailblazing Democratic Israeli immigrant to run for Rep. George Santos seat":

Republicans Thursday picked a trailblazing Black Israeli immigrant to run for the seat left vacant by the expulsion of disgraced ex-GOP Rep. George Santos, a source familiar with the decision told the Daily News. Mazi Malesa Pilip, an Ethiopian-born Orthodox Jew and Israeli military veteran, will get the Republican and Conservative party nods even though she has long been registered as a Democrat. Pilip will face off in a Feb. 13 special election against former Rep. Tom Suozzi, the moderate Democrat who held the seat until giving it up to run for governor in 2022, opening the door for Santos to win in a shocking midterms upset. The winner will serve out the remainder of Santos’ original two-year term, which expires at the end of next year. Suozzi will go into the race as the favorite given he won the seat three times previously and is far better known. Former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said recently in a speech at Oxford that the GOP was too white and he set out to diversify the party to keep it from “extincting.”

[Embed starts at 6:57] “When you look at the Democrats, they actually look like America,” McCarthy said. “When I look at my party, we look like the most restrictive country club in America.” McCarthy boasted that even though the GOP lost the presidency to Joe Biden they “elected the most women, the most minorities in the history of the Republican party.” “Even if you’re not conservative that’s a good thing, you could applaud that, it’s okay,” he told the liberal audience. The Democrats held off what was widely expected to be a “red wave” by nominating a bunch of white guys and having them run as traditional Democrats without all the “woke” baggage that has characterized their party. They’re sticking to the same plan now by putting forward moderate Democrat Tom Suozzi. The Republicans are now the “woke” party, nominating Israeli Democrats (and folks like George Santos and Solomon Peña) for diversity points and demanding speech critical of Israel be outlawed and labeled “hate speech.”

