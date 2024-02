Residents of Lakewood, CO unloaded on the city council last night after Denver suggested sending more illegals to their city and sheltering them on the taxpayer dime.

Illegals have brought crime, pr*stitut*on, and drugs to their quiet town.

Biden won this county by 18 points in… pic.twitter.com/2GZqegDw4W

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024