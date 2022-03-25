Rest in Peace Jordan Maxwell

“Nothing in this world operates the way you think it does. Banks do not loan money, governments are not empowered to protect you, the police department is not there to serve you, institutions of higher learning, colleges and educational institutes are not there to educate you. The entire superstructure of civilization in the Western world is a combination of brilliantly put together and planned, well-planned, schemes to direct the minds of the people in such a way as to serve their masters.”

— Jordan Maxwell, 12/28/1910 – March 23, 2022

REST IN PEACE, Jordan