REVEALED: Ben Shapiro Contributed Over $100K to Migrant Trafficking Organization in 2022

By Shane Trejo – Big Blue Politics

Neoconservative anti-Trump commentator Ben Shapiro gave between $100,000 and $500,000 during fiscal year 2022 to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), former Utah U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker revealed in an X post.

In addition to receiving support from globalists like Shapiro, HIAS also is on the federal dole to resettle dangerous migrants from third-world countries into the U.S. to accelerate the nation’s demographic destruction. Theis migrant-trafficking operation is driven by bribes to globalist officials and not legitimate humanitarian need.

Ann Corcoran of Refugee Resettlement Watch noted that HIAS has raked in tens of millions of dollars from the federal government to resettle migrants into the U.S. HIAS also used those handouts to sue the Trump administration, deploying lawfare to obstruct Trump policy meant to slow immigration.

Big League Politics has reported on Ben Shapiro being controlled opposition subverting the conservative movement from within:

“Conservative talker Ben Shapiro, once a prominent leader of the ‘Never Trump’ movement, has come out in favor of the mistreatment of the Jan. 6 protesters who are being kept in Gulag-type conditions by the Biden regime.

During an appearance on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, Shapiro told liberal panelists that there were roughly 1,000 pro-Trump patriots on Jan. 6 who deserve to be stripped of their civil liberties and crushed by Biden.

“Forty-thousand people did not assault the Capitol,” Shapiro said. “There were maybe 1,000 people. That is not making light of the evil of those people, who all will end up rotting in prison, as they should.”

Shapiro’s comments come as a movement of prominent Republicans, led by Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), fight for the pro-Trump ralliers who are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law…

While real conservatives are taking a stand, Shapiro appears on liberal talk shows and endorses heinous violations of civil liberties against Trump supporters. It’s no wonder why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg drives so much traffic to Shapiro’s blog as the neoconservative pundit is clearly controlled opposition.”

Back in 2016, Shapiro inferred that Donald Trump, Pat Buchanan, Ann Coulter, Alex Jones, and Ron Paul were white supremacists as he was attempting to stop the rise of MAGA within the Republican Party.

It is clear that Shapiro has learned nothing over the years and is working to destroy the conservative movement from within. He does not want to promote conservatism in America, he only wants to grift from the movement while secretly working to hasten national decline.