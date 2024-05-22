RFK Jr. on Russell Brand’s podcast: “I don’t think Israel’s intention is genocide. I don’t believe there’s any evidence of genocide…The IDF has protected civilians better than any army in history.”

3 thoughts on “RFK Jr. on Russell Brand’s podcast: “I don’t think Israel’s intention is genocide. I don’t believe there’s any evidence of genocide…The IDF has protected civilians better than any army in history.”

  1. This plays like A Great Revealing, a ritualistic coming out, fully demonstrating that he is firmly embedded in the demonry of evil.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*