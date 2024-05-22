RFK Jr. on Russell Brand's podcast: "I don't think Israel's intention is genocide. I don't believe there's any evidence of genocide…The IDF has protected civilians better than any army in history." pic.twitter.com/TzHWpa5DpX
— Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) May 15, 2024
3 thoughts on "RFK Jr. on Russell Brand's podcast: "I don't think Israel's intention is genocide. I don't believe there's any evidence of genocide…The IDF has protected civilians better than any army in history.""
This plays like A Great Revealing, a ritualistic coming out, fully demonstrating that he is firmly embedded in the demonry of evil.
Fool me once…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Um2V6y-UswU
Imagine what we could do with a $million dollars a month to help improve our nation’s people?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUSFMy_L108
