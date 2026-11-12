🚨 Ringleader of a Visa fraud ring is sentenced to 10 years after paying Louisiana POLICE CHIEFS to write fake crime reports so foreigners could get U visas

"Patel paid his co-defendants, who were high-ranking local officials, thousands of dollars to write fake crime reports — Foreign nationals then paid Patel to be named as the false victims in those reports so they could qualify for the visas”

Here’s some more details I found on this case

Chandrakant "Lala" Patel was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and will be removed from the US after serving his time

4 former officials each got 5 years: the police chiefs of Glenmora, Oakdale

and Forest Hill and a Ward 5 marshal

3 of them were also fined $30,000

Prosecutors say the scheme ran from about November 2020 to July 2025

I’ll bet similar schemes like this are happening in every county in every state in America

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 11, 2026