Rumors are that the Crew onboard the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) in the Eastern Mediterranean have been served Steak & Lobster tonight for Dinner which is usually reserved for either Holidays (Which today isn’t) or News which is expected to Lower the Crew’s Morale like a… pic.twitter.com/3FkcaIIjyF — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 21, 2023 Share this: Print

