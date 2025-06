Congress ADMITTED the US Government’s Long History Of Financing Al-Qaeda, The Taliban, & ISIS If you’re not a conspiracy theorist by now, you’re not going to make it. lsraeI and America invented and control terrorism. Beware false flags.

Congress ADMITTED the US Government’s Long History Of Financing Al-Qaeda, The Taliban, & ISIS If you’re not a conspiracy theorist by now, you’re not going to make it. lsraeI and America invented and control terrorism. Beware false flags.pic.twitter.com/25QIc4icBF — ADAM (@AdameMedia) June 10, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet