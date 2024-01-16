San Antonio police officers hired by Catholic Charities, other NGOs to guard illegal immigrant facility: report

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

A new report from Tenet Media has revealed that police officers in San Antonio, Texas have been hired by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to facilitate the smuggling of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

Tenet reporter Tayler Hansen revealed that police officers in San Antonio are taking the deal as a side gig in addition to their usual income.

The officers, when approached by Hansen, offered “no comment” in response to his questioning.

“These NGOs claim they’re not paying for migrant’s flights, but the migrants are saying the exact opposite,” Hansen told two officers in the facility.

He then asked, “Why are you not investigating this for human smuggling because they’re paying for these migrants’ flights?”

One of the officers replied, “No comment.”

Hansen told The Post Millennial that Catholic Charities was among the NGOs working to help smuggle illegal immigrants into the United States.

Both officers were dressed in official uniform and had holstered weapons, despite not working directly for the local government at the time. Their police cars were also on the scene.

“So, you have these two gentlemen up front helping human smugglers as they’re on police force in their official capacity but taking money on a side gig,” Hansen said. “Allowing human smuggling to happen when they should be investigating what is human smuggling into America.”

After further questioning of the officers, one of them, who identified his badge number as #2213 and had the name Mcel Wain on his uniform, told Hansen he needed to go outside the gate of the property and gave him a warning for trespassing.

“Facilitating human smuggling of migrants into America and he’s mad that I’m past this little line right here,” Hansen said.

In earlier reporting, a police officer in the city confirmed that he had been doing contract work for NGOs to provide security for illegal immigrants as they were dropped off at the San Antonio airport to be sent elsewhere.