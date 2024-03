San Diego Board Of Supervisors Meeting, The Government Is Planning On Kicking Out American Citizen Flood Victims To Make Room For Illegal Immigrants

Read That Again, Displaced American Flood Victims Will Be Homeless So That Illegals Can Be Housed 🤯

“I just found out that March… pic.twitter.com/onuiB1l6QB

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 4, 2024