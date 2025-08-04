San Francisco man stabbed to death while protecting woman, 2 kids from crazed attacker

By The Post Millennial

A 28-year-old San Francisco man was fatally stabbed Saturday while shielding a mother and her two children from an aggressive stranger.

Colden Kimber, who was described as an avid cyclist and hockey player, stepped in while waiting at a train station with his girlfriend when he saw a man shouting at a nearby family, reportedly yelling phrases like “Oh you think you are better than me,” or “You are scared of me.”

According to court documents, Kimber “decided to position himself… so should anything happen, (he) could intervene and protect those around him.” As he stood facing the oncoming train, the attacker allegedly stabbed him in the neck without warning.

“It was so horrendous and shocking and the last person that I would expect something like that to happen to,” said Reuben Sawyer, a friend of Kimber, according to ABC 7 News.

Kimber worked at American Cyclery in San Francisco, where he was remembered as a beloved worker and friend.

“I’m going to miss him for his good nature and his kind spirit, and he really lived such and exemplary life. He was a very positive influence on myself and my staff,” said shop owner Bradley Woehl. “He worked here three years, and this up here was his work bench that he repaired bikes and built new bikes.”

“He is totally irreplaceable as a worker, and totally irreplaceable as a friend and person and someone who had a good influence in my life,” Woehl added.

The suspect, 29-year-old Sean Collins, has been charged with murder. His arraignment is scheduled for August 14, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Court documents note that Collins received a report concerning his mental health, but its findings have not been disclosed.

San Francisco Supervisor Chyanne Chen, who represents the Taraval District, confirmed the incident remains under investigation. A memorial ride in Kimber’s honor is scheduled for September 7 around the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park.

“We love him, and we miss him,” Woehl said.