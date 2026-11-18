Saudi Airstrikes on Factory in Yemen’s Hodeidah Province Kill 14 Civilians: Health Ministry

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Saudi airstrikes hit a sponge factory in Yemen’s Hodeidah province on Tuesday, killing at least 14 civilians and wounding 10, according to the Sanaa-based Yemeni government’s Health Ministry, as the US-backed bombing campaign continues to take a devastating toll on Yemeni civilians.

The Health Ministry described the death toll as “preliminary,” suggesting it could rise, and it said that the factory was struck again when rescue workers arrived at the scene. “This resulted in casualties and injuries among these teams, a criminal act that represents a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, which guarantees protection for humanitarian and relief workers,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The ministry also said that media workers who arrived to cover the attack were also hit by strikes, resulting in the injury of four journalists. Footage of the aftermath aired by Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV shows a large fire at the factory and charred human remains.

Screenshot of footage from Al Masirah TV showing the aftermath of the Saudi strikes

At least three other civilians were killed by separate Saudi airstrikes over the past day, according to a separate statement from the Health Ministry, which said it recorded 17 civilian deaths and 39 injuries over the past 24 hours.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen was notorious for bombing civilian areas in Yemen during the war from 2015 to 2022, and it has followed a similar pattern since Riyadh reignited the war back in July by bombing the Sanaa International Airport. The Saudi airstrikes escalated dramatically after Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, launched a ground offensive in early September.

According to the Yemen Data Project, Saudi airstrikes killed at least 66 civilians in Yemen in September, and 140 in October. The worst incident for civilian deaths occurred on November 7, when Saudi airstrikes pounded civilian homes in al-Shariya village in the Bani Hushaish district of Sanaa province. The strikes killed 44 civilians, including 21 children, who were buried in a mass funeral on November 11.

The US is backing the bombing campaign by providing intelligence and refueling Saudi warplanes, a form of support that was cut off back in 2018 due to pressure from Congress. Saudi Arabia also used US-made fighter jets and US-made bombs in many of its strikes.