Seattle faces nation’s worst inflation as living costs soar

By Ari Hoffman – The Postmillennial

The Seattle area is experiencing the highest inflationary pressure of any major US metropolitan area, according to a new report from WalletHub. Using Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the study compared inflation over the past two months and year-to-year across 23 major metro areas, and Seattle topped the list.

Prices in the Seattle-Bellevue-Tacoma area have jumped 1.4 percent in just the last two months and 2.7 percent over the past year. WalletHub found that the region’s food prices rose 4.8 percent over the last year, both for groceries and dining out, while energy costs surged by 5 percent.

Washingtonians are already paying the fourth-highest grocery bills in the country, according to a separate 2024 report by Help Advisor, trailing only California, Nevada, and Mississippi. That means a family of four spending $1,000 monthly on food is now shelling out an additional $576 annually due to inflation.

Meanwhile, state and local policies are compounding the economic strain. On January 1, Seattle’s minimum wage jumped to $20.76 per hour for all employers, one of the highest rates in the US. And in July, Washington’s gas tax climbed another 6 cents per gallon, now totaling 55.4 cents, with annual increases tied to inflation beginning in 2026. Diesel taxes rose by 3 cents to 58.4 cents per gallon and are set to increase again in 2027 and beyond.

Despite national trends showing gas prices leveling off or falling, Washington stands alone. The Evergreen State is the only one in the US where gas prices are higher than they were a year ago.

Much of the blame for Washington’s high fuel prices has been directed at the state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA), a cap-and-trade emissions scheme introduced by Democrats under Governor Jay Inslee. The law requires companies to buy pollution allowances at quarterly auctions, allowances that become scarcer and more expensive over time. The added business costs eventually show up at the pump.

But it’s not just fuel and food straining budgets. Seattle residents are also facing ballooning service costs, particularly for food delivery. In response to new city laws mandating a $26.40 minimum hourly wage for app-based drivers, plus mileage, companies like DoorDash are tacking on what they call “Regulatory Response Fees.”

“Extreme regulations like Seattle’s law are making it more expensive for consumers to get the food they love, harming local businesses and reducing opportunities for Dashers,” the company said in a statement last week. Seattle customers are now paying more than twice the delivery fees charged in other western cities like Denver and San Francisco, despite Seattle being a smaller market.

And transportation costs aren’t spared either. A recent analysis by NetCredit found Seattle now has the highest average cost for a 30-minute Uber ride in the US, at a staggering $60, double what riders pay in states like Indiana.

The growing economic burden comes just months after Governor Bob Ferguson signed into law what has been called the largest tax increase in Washington state history.