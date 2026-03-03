Secretary Rubio Suggests Israel Forced U.S. Into War With Iran

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday tried to wiggle out of responsibility for starting a war with Iran by saying Israel was going to attack Iran whether the US wanted it or not, and Israel’s attack would trigger Iran to attack America—therefore, the US had to join the attack to preempt Iran’s retaliation.

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action; we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces; and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties, and perhaps even higher those killed, and then we’d all be here answering questions about why we knew that and didn’t act.”

The implication here is that the US is completely powerless to stop Israel.

Leaving aside whether that’s true or not (it’s not), it’s a truly remarkable statement for the Secretary of State to make to justify having launched a massive war. It’s also a potential indicator the war is not going as planned.