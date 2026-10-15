Sen. Joni Ernst reveals bureaucrats approved pandemic loans for applicants who used DOLL PHOTOS as their ID.

The scammers put in zero effort. The government matched it and gave them the money.

It gets dumber.

Applicants claiming to be OVER 115 YEARS OLD were approved for 3,095 pandemic loans worth $333,000,000.

Claim you’re 157? Here’s $36,000.

A Pandemic Response Accountability Committee report found $79,000,000,000 in potential COVID fraud.

Four basic questions could’ve stopped it:

1. Is the Social Security number valid?

2. Does the name match?

3. Does the birthday match?

4. Is the person alive?

Too much to ask, apparently.

ERNST: “Seriously, folks, that could have saved 79 BILLION DOLLARS right there.”

And that was just COVID.

In fiscal year 2024 alone, federal agencies shoveled out $162,000,000,000 in improper payments.

The government pisses away billions every year and never stops asking YOU for more.

— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 15, 2026