🇮🇱🇺🇸⚔️ Sen Lindsey Graham receives an unexpected applause after stating he fears the ICC will come for US Congresspeople after Netanyahu

"If they'll do this to Israel, we're next."

**anti-war protestors applaud**

"Yeah, you can clap all you want" he replies

