Senator Mike Lee Demands Answers from FBI Director Wray About ‘Disturbing’ New J6 Video

BY Kyle Becker – Becker News

Senator Mike Lee reacted on Saturday to a newly released video that purportedly showed a man dressed as a Trump supporter flashing something that appeared to some to look like a badge at a security checkpoint.

Derrick Evans, a J6 defendant and congressional candidate, had highlighted a suspect video that went viral.

“This was sent to me. Is this person flashing a badge?” he asked. “If so, this would prove there were undercover federal agents disguised as MAGA. I was thrown in solitary confinement for peacefully protesting. I just want the truth to be known. Please RT so we can get the truth either way.”

Senator Mike Lee responded with a demand for answers from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“I can’t wait to ask FBI Director Christopher Wray about this at our next oversight hearing. I predict that, as always, his answers will be 97% information-free,” he said.

Upon searching the footage in the J6 video archive made available by new House Speaker Mike Johnson, there are many questions about the particular video.

However, it is extremely unlikely that the object in the said protester’s hand is a badge, as pointed out by J6 defendant William Pope of Topeka, Kansas, who goes by @FreeStateWill.

“This is not a badge. It appears to be a vape,” he correctly noted.

“The misinformation going around about this being a badge (it’s actually a vape) illustrates the need for careful attention to detail,” he added elsewhere. “Spreading bad information doesn’t help us. And you have to check more context than a single clip because this guy is a J6 defendant in prison.”

As independent journalists comb through the new J6 footage (and mainstream media journalists ignore it), he also had some advice for Speaker Johnson and the the House GOP.

While the video in question does not appear to show an undercover officer in Trump gear flashing a badge, it does raise questions about why FBI agents in tactical gear and Capitol Police officers appear to be doing nothing in the midst of a supposed dangerous “insurrection.”

There were other new videos that are displaying a disturbing lack of pushback by security personnel against protesters that have been characterized by the mainstream media as an existential threat to the republic.

“Does anyone else get the feeling the guy getting uncuffed was an undercover Fed/cop?” Rogan O’Handley asked. “Probably there to instigate violence, got arrested for being too rowdy, told the cop he was an undercover, and the cop cut him loose where he thought nobody could see.”

In the video, you could see the protester fist bump the capitol police officer after he was uncuffed.

ALX shared a video of the Upper West Terrace entry and asked, “Do police typically hold doors during an ‘Insurrection’ or just this one?”

It is interesting that @FreeStateWill had shared a related video months ago that appears to tie into this one.

“Another exhibit features footage from Officer Matthew Fleming that shows officers being ordered by their supervisors to let protestors have access to the west terrace door.’

Afterwards, an officer in the unit says, “I can’t believe they let them in.”

Beyond the startling display of complicity between Capitol Police officers and the protesters shown above, there were also undercover MPD officers that urged on protesters to go to the capitol.

The videos were reported on and authenticated by Joseph M. Hanneman at the Epoch Times.

According to Pope’s motion, three undercover MPD officers approached the northwest corner of the Capitol grounds at about 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 6. Officer 1, who filmed the event, joined in with the crowd and chanted, “Drain the swamp!”

After a group of men ran past the officers toward the Capitol, Officer 2 — who was wearing a Trump beanie — commented, “Those guys are getting shot,” according to the motion.

Then Officer 1 joined in with the crowd chanting, “Whose house? Our house!”

Pope also describes how Officer 1 climbed over a barricade: “Officer 1 began yelling at people in front of him to ‘Go, go, go!’ As they climbed bicycle racks, Officer 1 yelled for the crowd to ‘help him up, help him up!’ followed by ‘push him up, push him up!’”

“Needing help to get up, Officer 1 asked a nearby man to give him a boost,” the motion continues. “The man gives Officer 1 a lift up, and Officer 1 says ‘Thanks, bro.’”

The motion can be read via the link below:

As the motion adds, Officer 1 pushed protesters in front of him to advance on the Capitol, shouting, “C’mon, c’mon, c’mon, let’s go!”

Video from the bodycam of MPD officer Terry Thorne shows him urging protesters to go down Constitution Avenue to the Capitol from Trump’s speech at 12:30 p.m. He says to “keep the march going.”

“Let’s keep it going,” Thorne says. “Let’s keep the march going. Let’s keep it going. Guys, let’s keep the march going.”

One video showed uniformed police explaining how to spot non-uniform police who were working the Capitol Riots.

“Dark hair, black vest, thin blue line, thing on, dark hair,” the officer said. “And he’s got like, it looked like a little 27 or something on his hip. No police identification on him at all.”

“They will have a wristband,” he added. “Their guns will have a candy stripe on the barrel. Okay. I don’t know the wristband color, but they’ll have a wristband somewhere.”

In another clip, plain clothes officers reveal their identification and confirm that they are all “armed.”

The bodycam of MPD officer Lawrence Lazewski shows him and another MPD officer expressing the belief police had been “set up” on January 6.

After nearly 90 minutes on the police line on the west front of the Capitol, Lazewski retreated to the Upper West Terrace at 2:33 p.m. He approached a group of other officers, one of whom was engaged in an animated discussion.

“They set us the [expletive] up,” the officer said. “That’s what they did. They set us up.”

“They set up [Unit] 64, absolutely, and then they ask you all to come two hours later. They set us up.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray has refused to answer questions about such highly problematic videos. But the questions are beginning to pile up, and the J6 “insurrection” narrative is crumbling.