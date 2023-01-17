DAVOS WATCH: USA climate envoy John Kerry claims that the WEF globalists are the "select group of human beings” touched by something at some point in their lives that caused them to have a savior complex
He calls the experience “extra terrestrial” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/diZKoh6fe1
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 17, 2023
Posted: January 17, 2023
And all those “do gooders” need 10 car motorcades and such.
Save the planet.
