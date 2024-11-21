‘Sexuality Expert’ claims parents must ask for CONSENT before changing their baby’s diaper

By End Time Headlines

A sexuality expert who called for parents to ask permission from their child before changing their diaper has come under fire on social media.

Deanne Carson appeared on the ABC on Tuesday, speaking about how to establish a ‘culture of consent’ within the home, starting at birth.

Ms Carson bills herself as a ‘sexuality educator, researcher, speaker, author and ultimate keeper of a straight face when dispelling children’s misconceptions about bodies and baby making’ according to her website.

Ms Carson provided an example of how parents can begin to implement the culture when changing nappies

She said, ‘I’m going to change your nappy now. Is that okay?’ Of course, the baby did not respond, “Yes, mum, that’s awesome. I’d love to have my nappy changed.”

‘But if you leave a space, and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact, then you’re letting that child know that their response matters.’

Her appearance was featured on Sky News later that evening, and commentator Rowan Dean appeared dumbfounded by the statements, labeling them as ‘lefty lunacy’.

Mr Dean appeared to be lost for words after viewing the segment, saying: ‘Consent for changing nappies. I’m not sure that would – I think that might get a bit – anyway, I won’t go there’. Social media users on Twitter and Facebook have since questioned Ms Carson’s comments, with some passionately disagreeing with her stance. Kirralie Smith, who ran as a Senate candidate with the right-wing Australian Liberty Alliance in 2016 and joined Liberal defector Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives party last year, was among those who were outraged. She wrote on Facebook: ‘This goes way beyond lunacy! This is neglect and child abuse!!!! ‘Many children never want you to change their nappy. Asking them for consent is a serious indication of severe mental problems. Nappies must be changed to prevent serious skin damage and pain for the child. ‘What is worse is the fact the ABC actually spent our tax dollars on this moronic opinion.’ On Thursday morning, Ms Carson posted a note to her Facebook page ‘Deanne Carson: relationship and sexuality education’ explaining further context behind her statements.