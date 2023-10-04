She has two parents, both public school teachers, and points out what they were able to afford in the 1990s.
Compared to what the typical incomes are today and the cost of housing, there is just no comparison. The massive inflation of the real estate market (hard assets)… pic.twitter.com/0dNYi53WnR
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 3, 2023
Posted: October 4, 2023
Categories: News
2 thoughts on “She has two parents, both public school teachers, and points out what they were able to afford in the 1990s.”
Pretty damn true.
One more reason to fight harder. We can’t let them do this to our kids. And no one’s asking for luxury. Just some decency, respect, which means a decent and respectful place to live in.
Fifteen minute cities are prisons. None will have a penny-candy story. Most will offer bugs.
.
As I type, I realize I am smack in the middle of the infamous NATION-WIDE test of FEMA’S emergency system. It’s got about 12 minutes to go, 12 ’till completion, completion of a system that seems to say, “We can kill you when we want to.” Or at least, “We can cut you off at the knees, keep you from living life as you now know it.”
Oh the grid, the INFAMOUS GRID. If I could add just one “E” to “GRID,” then “GRID” would be an acronym for DIRGE, the DEATH SONG. Maybe the “E” is hidden in the E-CONomy, you know, that machine that drives everything? But death of innocence may not prove to be ECONOMICAL.
.