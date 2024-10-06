Shock Study Finds SIX-FOLD Increased Death Rate in COVID-Vaxxed Kids

By ARMAGEDDON PROSE – Zerohedge

COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Study shows six-fold increased death rate in vaxxed kids

Intrepid journalist Alex Berenson recently dissected a much-undiscussed study from last June that, ostensibly, points to higher asthma rates developed in vaxxed versus unvaxxed children post-injection as the takeaway — until one, as he did, digs deeper into the data for a much bigger and damning conclusion.

After being infected with COVID-19, the study concluded, 4.7% of unvaxxed children developed asthma versus 8.3% of vaxxed children who developed the condition – nearly double the rate in the vaxxed vs. unvaxxed.

Via Infection (medical journal) (emphasis added):

“Two cohorts of children aged 5 to 18 who underwent SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR testing were analyzed: unvaccinated children with and without COVID-19 infection, and vaccinated children with and without infection. Propensity score matching was used to mitigate selection bias, and hazard ratio (HR) and 95% CI were calculated to assess the risk of new-onset asthma. Our study found a significantly higher incidence of new-onset asthma in COVID-19 infected children compared to uninfected children, regardless of vaccination status. In Cohort 1, 4.7% of COVID-19 infected children without vaccination developed new-onset asthma, versus 2.0% in their non-COVID-19 counterparts within a year (HR = 2.26; 95% CI = 2.158–2.367). For Cohort 2, COVID-19 infected children with vaccination showed an 8.3% incidence of new-onset asthma, higher than the 3.1% in those not infected (HR = 2.745; 95% CI = 2.521–2.99). Subgroup analyses further identified higher risks in males, children aged 5–12 years, and Black or African American children. Sensitivity analyses confirmed the reliability of these findings. The study highlights a strong link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of new-onset asthma in children, which is even more marked in those vaccinated. This emphasizes the critical need for ongoing monitoring and customized healthcare strategies to mitigate the long-term respiratory impacts of COVID-19 in children, advocating for thorough strategies to manage and prevent asthma amidst the pandemic.”

A near-doubling of asthma rates is lamentable enough, but Berenson got into the weeds and found a far more compelling statistic, omitted for whatever reason in the study’s synopsis.

Via Alex Berenson (emphasis added):

“The study about Covid and asthma in American kids and teens has gone mostly unnoticed. It hasn’t been cited once since it was published in June. Which may be why no one has raised an alarm over the stunning figures buried in its appendix about deaths among mRNA Covid-vaccinated kids. They show that 354 of the 64,000 children and teenagers who received a Covid mRNA shot died within a year after vaccination – a death rate of almost six kids per 1,000. In contrast, only 309 out of 320,000 unvaccinated kids died, fewer than one per 1,000.”

For what the Public Health™ authorities have sworn to God repeatedly is a “safe and effective” pharmaceutical product, a six-fold increase in death in the kids who were compelled to take it by the government to go to school seems weird.

Surely we can expect some dogged follow-up research by American’s finest academic institutions to clear things up.

Surely?