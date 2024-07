SHOCKING: Another eye witness says that he told law enforcement there was a man on the roof climbing between multiple rooftops and they did absolutely nothing to stop him.

SHOCKING: Another eye witness says that he told law enforcement there was a man on the roof climbing between multiple rooftops and they did absolutely nothing to stop him. pic.twitter.com/iQ7qQGuHXg — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) July 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet