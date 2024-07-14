Authorities say gunman likely acted alone in assassination attempt on Donald Trump

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

Law enforcement officials currently believe that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, acted alone in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. While the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are examining whether any individuals or groups were involved, there is no immediate evidence suggesting Crooks had assistance in his attack.

Authorities discovered two explosive devices in Crooks’ car near the rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania, and an additional device at his home, as reported by The New York Times. On Sunday morning, law enforcement shut down all roads near Crooks’ home, which is located only an hour drive from the location of the rally.

The AR-15-style rifle used by Crooks in the attempt was believed to have been purchased by his father six months prior to the incident. The motive behind Crooks’ actions remains unclear.

Federal authorities are also investigating how Crooks was able to access a rooftop less than 150 yards from the rally stage and fire shots without being detected by the Secret Service.

The Secret Service fatally shot Crooks immediately after he opened fire on the former president, according to a spokesman for the agency. Trump was immediately rushed off the stage following shots being fired with blood on his face. He later clarified on Truth Social that the bullet had hit his ear.