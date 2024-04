SHOCKING: This is how an 18 year old active duty service member was treated for refusing to take the experimental mRNA injection.

SHOCKING: This is how an 18 year old active duty service member was treated for refusing to take the experimental mRNA injection. 😲pic.twitter.com/mNrAwV2TmG — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) April 9, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet