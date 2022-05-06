Six Out of Ten Smart Cities Readiness Finalists Are Tyler Clients

Tyler Technologies – by Meredith Trimble

The Smart Cities Council, North America, is dedicated to harnessing digital technology for improved livability, workability, and sustainability in cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This year’s Smart Cities Readiness Challenge saw exciting energy and innovation from more than 100 participants. Of these diverse and forward-thinking cities, 10 rose to the top in using smart cities strategies to improve operations and better serve communities.

With data-driven projects from expanding tech ecosystems through strategic partnerships to leveraging a modern technology infrastructure to help solve community issues, an astounding 60 percent of finalists had one thing in common: a partnership with Tyler Technologies. We are honored to have the following six finalists as our clients and look forward to celebrating these innovations and more with them in the coming year.

Baltimore, MD

A smart cities committee comprised of staff and residents is collaborating to better protect residents from flooding, address the opioid crisis, and eliminate the digital divide.

Dallas, TX

Using strong foundational technologies, the city is integrating transportation decision-making with housing, economic development, equity, and the environment.

Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton aims to deliver a bigger regional impact by joining with neighboring jurisdictions, universities, and community groups to leverage technology and innovation.

Montgomery, AL

Strategic public-private partnerships are advancing the city’s vision. A.I. technology proactively assesses road conditions, and partnerships with schools and community centers are increasing student access to WiFi.

Palm Coast, FL

A new innovation district is creating economic development opportunities.

Racine, WI

A strategic partnership is helping to develop an innovation center downtown.

“We are proud to have such forward-thinking clients who continually find ways to better their communities through technology,” said Lynn Moore, president and CEO of Tyler. “It’s been our pleasure through the years to see how community and government leaders are thinking in new ways, and these finalists are great examples of the power of local government innovation.”

Making the top 10 in a large and impressive field is a notable achievement. We wish our clients luck as the five grant recipients, chosen from among the top 10, are announced at Smart Cities Week in San Diego, CA, in April. The year-long grants will help turn these smart city visions into at-scale projects. Learn more about the top 10 and their smart cities projects here.

