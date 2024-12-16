“Covid has beat the spirit out of people”
“People walk around like they have no soul”
Yep…..it’s always the eyes that give it away. pic.twitter.com/nUMR9QzToz
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 13, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
“Covid has beat the spirit out of people”
“People walk around like they have no soul”
Yep…..it’s always the eyes that give it away. pic.twitter.com/nUMR9QzToz
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 13, 2024
2 thoughts on “Soulless among us”
Too bad he’s wearing a skeleton hat, and could he not know about the bio-weapon? Yet, I hear him loud and clear.
Beyond that weapon, the soullessness is also a consequence of all the atrocities and bombardments going on in the world: horrors and lies about horrors. And of course there’s always struggle, and poverty, and hunger. How’s a soul supposed to shine?!! And aren’t we meant to shine? I want to shine, but feel like a dim reporter of bad news. Is there any good news today? Oh yeah, Santa’s on his way.
.
More bad news: We’re being told there’s yet another “school shooting” today. Wisconsin.
I can’t find Christmas.
.