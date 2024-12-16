2 thoughts on “Soulless among us

  1. Too bad he’s wearing a skeleton hat, and could he not know about the bio-weapon? Yet, I hear him loud and clear.

    Beyond that weapon, the soullessness is also a consequence of all the atrocities and bombardments going on in the world: horrors and lies about horrors. And of course there’s always struggle, and poverty, and hunger. How’s a soul supposed to shine?!! And aren’t we meant to shine? I want to shine, but feel like a dim reporter of bad news. Is there any good news today? Oh yeah, Santa’s on his way.

    .

    Reply

    1. More bad news: We’re being told there’s yet another “school shooting” today. Wisconsin.

      I can’t find Christmas.

      .

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*