Source: Withheld JFK docs show CIA had role in his death

WND – by Art Moore

Thanks in large part to the internet, it’s increasingly difficult for the government and its establishment media allies to hide corruption by the FBI, Justice Department and CIA such as the Russia hoax and the censorship of the Biden family influence-peddling business.

Consequently, trust in federal law enforcement and the intelligence community virtually has evaporated, tempting many Americans to reflect on the “good old days.”

But now a battle is brewing with the intelligence community over its part in a world-changing event nearly 60 years ago. More documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 were released Thursday in compliance with an act of Congress.

But about 3% of the collection is being withheld, and as CBS News reports, experts believe some of those documents “might cast the CIA or other agencies in a negative light.”

On Thursday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported his team spoke with a “person who was deeply familiar” with the withheld documents.

The source was asked: “Did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American President?”

The reply: “The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all fake.”

Read the rest here: https://www.wnd.com/2022/12/source-withheld-jfk-docs-show-cia-role-death/