Black Activist Warns CA Reparations Task Force Give At Least $800,000 to Each Black Resident: “Either you’re gonna comply, or there’s gonna be a serious backlash!”

100% Fed Up – by Patty McMurray

Over the past two years, California Governor Gavin Newsom has entertained the idea of giving reparations to black citizens living in the broke state of California.

Newsome even commissioned a Reparations Task Force to decide how much black Americans should receive in reparations and what offenses white people living today supposedly committed that would merit the reparation payments.

The offenses that the task force came up with included slavery, housing discrimination, mass incarceration, and ‘the devaluation’ of black businesses and health care.

The committee suggested a high price tag of $223,200 for each African American citizen of California, which would cost the state $569 Billion.

According to a Pew Research poll conducted in 2021, reparations are generally unpopular with Americans.

Sixty-eight percent of US adults said they do not support reparations for slavery, while only 30 percent said they support them.

The group that is by far the most supportive is African Americans, where 77 percent said they supported it.

See the video and read the rest here: https://100percentfedup.com/black-activist-warns-ca-reparations-task-force-give-at-least-800000-to-each-black-resident-either-youre-gonna-comply-or-theres-gonna-be-a-serious-backlash-video/