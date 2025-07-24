Speaker Johnson Compares Pushback Over Epstein Cover-Up to Being Persecuted for Belief in Jesus



House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday cited a biblical scripture about being persecuted for belief in Jesus Christ to suggest he was being similarly persecuted by Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie pushing for the Epstein Files to be released.



“I don’t understand Thomas Massie’s motivation, I really don’t,” Speaker Johnson said during a press conference at the Capitol. “I don’t know how his mind works, I don’t know what he’s thinking.”

“I try to follow Ronald Reagan’s 11th commandment: Never speak evil of another Republican. My gosh, it’s hard to do sometimes around here,” Johnson said.

“I also try to follow the Scripture, you know, it says, ‘Bless those who persecute you.’ So let me just say about Thomas Massie — could you just accept my Southern — bless his heart, OK. I don’t know what else to say about it. We’re for maximum transparency, we’re engaging in that right now, and we don’t need political games.”

“Speaker Johnson, why are you running cover for an underage sex trafficking ring and pretending this is a partisan issue?” Massie responded. “MAGA voted for this.”



I don’t understand how Johnson’s mind works. He thinks being pressed to stop covering up the Epstein Files is akin to being persecuted for belief in Jesus Christ.

Johnson’s top donor is AIPAC. We learned last year from leaked internal files from AIPAC that they list as their top donor Jewish Ukrainian-American billionaire Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans.

Johnson never addressed the report indicating that his top donor is a Zionist smut kingpin running the largest pornography operation in the world and now he ordered the House to shut down until September to block a vote on calling for the release of the Epstein files.



Being pressed to release the Epstein Files — which Trump literally (albeit reluctantly) campaigned on — bears no resemblance to Christians being persecuted for their religious beliefs.

Thomas Massie is the man who is being viciously smeared and lied about by Trump and his AIPAC cronies for daring to stand up to the foreign lobby that Johnson and Trump serve.