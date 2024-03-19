🤥❌ State of Disinformation
“Live” from Islamabad, this BBC reporter has the same 5 second green screen footage looping behind her pic.twitter.com/ZEyldKKUeo
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) March 19, 2024
Posted: March 19, 2024
Categories: Videos
