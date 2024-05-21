State Placed Migrant Children In Massachusetts Hotels With Pedophiles

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

The administration of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey placed migrant children and their families in hotels with registered sex offenders and pedophiles.

A report from The Boston Globe has revealed that hundreds of children were placed in hotels or facilities that housed or were staffed by convicted sex offenders.

According to The Boston Globe : Governor Maura Healey’s administration has placed hundreds of homeless families, many of them migrants with young children, in hotels with registered sex offenders, suggesting the state failed to properly vet the sites in its haste to shelter a surge of families arriving from the US southern border, a Boston Globe investigation found.

The hotels where the Globe identified sex offenders include the Comfort Inn in Rockland where a 26-year-old man allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in March. Both are Haitian migrants who were living in the hotel. At the time, Healey sought to reassure the public that the state was screening migrants for criminal backgrounds.

“Everybody, including him, who enters our shelter locations is vetted,” she told reporters in March. But the Globe found that a registered sex offender had also been living at the hotel for more than two years before the incident — and had been working at the front desk until January.

At least five of the hotels and one dormitory that the state has tapped as homeless shelters also housed or employed sex offenders who have been convicted of crimes against children, including child rape, indecent assault and battery on children, and child pornography.