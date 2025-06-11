Stealth Bailout Begins as $10B Buyback Hides Collapsing Demand

By ITM Trading – Zerohedge

The Treasury just executed the largest bond buyback in history—$10 billion in U.S. debt propped up with “existing funds.” They call it “normalization,” but make no mistake—this is 100% government intervention in our monetary system.

“This is a giant red flag that things are far worse than they want you to believe,” warns Taylor Kenney.

It’s not QE by name, but it sure acts like it—propping up a collapsing bond market and signaling to the world that confidence in the dollar is cracking.

When history tells you governments default in everything but name—1933, 1971—how prepared are you this time?