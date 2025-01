Straight after the devastating fires that ravaged Texas last year – Joe Biden was caught on a ‘Hot Mic’ saying:-

“Did you notice when you fly over with a helicopter- those places with (blue/good) roofs – they didn’t burn – so we gotta change that anyway”

You don’t have to be a… pic.twitter.com/v6paqbLNjc

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 14, 2025