Strokes are skyrocketing in young people – Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed safety signals for strokes as early as November 2021, but these were ignored. by DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

Mississauga, ON – 37 year old bakery owner Steve Viola died of a stroke on Apr.6, 2023 (click here)

Loveland, CO – 31 year old electrician and plumber Dalton Broes died from a stroke on Mar.27, 2023

Pulaski, WI – 46 year old nurse Jennifer Jaeger died unexpectedly from a stroke on Mar.9, 2023

Birmingham, AL – 25 year old Hairstylist David Hill had multiple strokes starting Mar.3, 2023 and died Mar.24, 2023 (click here)

Odessa, NY – 16 year old Odessa-Montour High School soccer player Keyonna Garrison suffered a stroke on Jan.6, 2023 (click here)

Saint Paul, MN – 16 year old hockey player Cormick Scanlan died after suffering multiple strokes on Dec.25, 2022 (click here)

Green River, WY – 13 year old Joseph Allred of Lincoln Middle School in Green River, had a major stroke in Nov.2022 (click here)

Joe recalled how he had to ask a teacher for help opening his locker because he physically couldn’t get this hand turn the lock. But Joe shrugged it off and went about his day. Then he started having problems walking during recess later that day. Joe said he would try to walk, but his leg wouldn’t move. (click here)

Philadelphia, PA – 18 year old lacrosse player Sophie Borrelli suffered a stroke on July 15, 2022 (click here)

Sophie was on vacation when she began to feel ill. (click here)

Boston, MA – 17 year old High School Student D’Andre Hicks suffered a stroke in May, 2022 (click here)

Cambridge, ON – American Model Hailey Bieber suffered a stroke on March 10, 2022 (click here)

Strokes in young people are skyrocketing…

Even mainstream media are now admitting the painfully obvious elephant in the room:

“Risk of stroke is growing among women under 50 and women of color” (click here)

“Sharp rise in stroke cases among the young” (click here)

“Why are Millennials having so many strokes?” (click here)

“National Stroke Awareness Day: Why more young people are having strokes” (click here)

“Doctors see rise in strokes for younger adults” (click here)

The stream of propaganda trying to explain it all away, is nauseating.

WHO VigiAccess database lists the following Adverse Events for COVID-19 vaccines: (click here)

Seizures: 21,275 (for comparison)

Cerebrovascular accident: 17,561

Transient ischemic attack: 5,903

Ischaemic stroke: 5,145

Cerebral infarction: 4,693

Cerebral haemorrhage: 3,797

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis: 2,516

These are not small numbers. That’s almost 40,000 reports.

My Take…

I’ve looked over the literature. Once again, I am amazed at the concerted effort to bury all safety signals regarding strokes and COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Some papers say: yes, there are strokes post COVID-19 vaccination but they’re rare, and the “benefits” of vaccination outweigh the risks of stroke. Of course, we now know that these “benefits” were nothing more than a well-crafted fraud.

Interestingly, a Canadian/US study accepted for publication in Nov.2021 found safety signals for stroke with both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, that were completely ignored:

According to the authors (click here): “We also found signals for cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) with the two mRNA vaccines, Pfzer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The signal for ischemic stroke was also increased for all COVID-19 vaccines but not with the influenza vaccine, with the highest risk being with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.”

Of course, these safety signals were ignored by our Public Health Officials and politicians. There was simply too much money to be made.