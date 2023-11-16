Summer of “DIED SUDDENLY – MUSICIANS who died suddenly from June to Oct.2023 – 40 sudden deaths that have robbed the world of incredible talent and artistic beauty (MAKIS stack); my question, were

By PAUL ALEXANDER deaths due to COVID mRNA technology (Weissman, Bourla, Kariko et al.) vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech)? Due to ‘silent myocarditis’? Where are needed autopsies? With staining for spike protein? see below (Makis compilation in his substack): ‘ 7 died from aggressive cancer (Turbo Cancer most likely)

7 died from heart attack or cardiac arrest

3 collapsed and died

2 died in their sleep

1 was found dead in his car

1 was found dead in a creek

1 died from a brain aneurysm

1 died from acute liver failure (history of alcoholism)’ Oct.23, 2023 – Bristol, UK – British Band “Massive Attack” confirmed the death of 62 year old guitarist Angelo Bruschini from aggressive Lung cancer diagnosed during the summer. Oct.15, 2023 – New York – Musician and music teacher Steve Campagna died suddenly in the evening of Oct.15, 2023. No cause of death reported. He was COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated Oct.3, 2023 – Sydney, Australia – 55 year old opera singer Jacqueline Dark died on Oct.3, 2023 after a one year battle with a rare form of cancer. She had beaten her cancer in March 2023 but the cancer returned Oct.1, 2023 – International star Soprano, 25 year old Patricia Janeckova Slovak Opera Singer, lost her battle with breast cancer after dx in Feb.2022 at age of 23 Sep.28, 2023 – 57 year old Stephen Ackles, Norwegian vocalist, pianist and songwriter was found dead in his apartment in Langhus, Norway on Sep.28, 2023. Heart attack according to family. Sep.28, 2023 – Cobb County, GA – 32 year old Madison Argo, music teacher & band director at Wheeler HS died unexpectedly on Sep.28, 2023. Cause of death unknown. Sep.22, 2023 – Italy – 35 year old violin teacher and music director Ivan Cavallo collapsed in the afternoon while at work and died suddenly on Sep.22, 2023. CPR didn’t work. Sep.16, 2023 – 43 year old singer Irish Grinstead died suddenly on Sep.16, 2023. She had been “battling serious medical issues since 2022”. Sep.16, 2023 – Australia – 56 year old Paul Woseen, musician (bassist for the Screaming Jets) died suddenly on Sep.16, 2023. Sep.10, 2023 – El Paso, TX – 17 year old Daniel Esparza from Bowie High School, collapsed while playing drums for his school’s band during a football game. He struggled in hospital for 2 days but died on Sep.10, 2023. Sep.7, 2023 – British Violinist Giles Broadbent, age 51, died suddenly on Sep.7, 2023 after a “short illness”. Sep.4, 2023 – 56 year old Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth died of “acute liver failure”, shortly after entering into hospice care Aug.29, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – 68 year old Leonard Robert Krubsack, died suddenly on August 29, 2023. He was a music teacher. Aug.27, 2023 – 35 year old South African Idol singer and contestant Terra Cox was found dead in his home on August 27, 2023. Aug.26, 2023 – TURBO CANCER – 21 year old British Singer-songwriter Faye Fantarrow died suddenly on Aug.26, 2023 11 months after being diagnosed with a brain tumor Aug.26, 2023 – 45 year old Brazilian musician and DJ MC Marcinho died suddenly on Aug.26, 2023. “had been in the ICU since July 10 due to heart problems” Aug.24, 2023 – Nashville, TN – 29 year old singer & photographer Anne Lauren Fletcher, died suddenly on August 24, 2023 after a “brief and unexpected battle with cancer”. Aug.22, 2023 – 38 year old Peruvian DOCTOR (Obstetrician) & singer Yuliana Perea died suddenly from cardiac arrest on Aug.22, 2023 while under anesthesia for liposuction procedure. Aug.22, 2023 – 43 year old Christine Clements known as “Vaccine”, Dubstep music producer died suddenly on August 22, 2023. Aug.19, 2023 – Munich, Germany – 54 year old German singer Andrea Pancur died suddenly from a brain aneurysm on August 19, 2023 Aug.15, 2023 – 40 year old Broadway actor and star Chris Peluso died suddenly on August 15, 2023. Cause of death not released but possible neurological injury as he recently sought treatment for schizoaffective disorder Aug.15, 2023 – Germany – Bassist Peter “West” Haag died suddenly Aug.11, 2023 – Plano, TX – 40 year old David Herring, High school teacher and band leader died in his sleep. Aug.3, 2023 – TURBO CANCER – Long Beach, CA – Rob Saslow died on August 3, 2023 after a 4 month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was in the music business for 22 years July 26, 2023 – July 26, 2023 – Nashville, TN – 35 year old musician (bassist for metal band goatwhore) James Harvey IV, died suddenly on July 26. “He died peacefully in his sleep on July 26 as an otherwise healthy 35-year-old” July 26, 2023 – Ontario – 39 year old Marc Thomas Roy, an award winning musician died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 26, 2023. July 25, 2023 – Belgium – 40 yo Catharina Cuomo, trained pianist & jeweler, died suddenly on July 25, 2023. She had melanoma that recently spread aggressively all over her body & was told she had 3 weeks to live July 21, 2023 – Bath, NC – 50 year old Neal Langford, renowned hot air balloonist and former bassist for indie band The Shins died suddenly on July 21, 2023. He was found dead in a creek. Law enforcement in Beaufort County stated that foul play is not suspected July 19, 2023 – 36 year old Dominican music producer Nestor Alexander Santana, known as K Lo K died suddenly on July 19, 2023. July 11, 2023 – Irish drummer Ciaran Mallon died suddenly at home on July 11, 2023. He was COVID-19 vaccinated. Cause of death unknown. July 6, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – 54 year old music producer & professor Caleb Southern died on July 6, 2023. He died of “some sort of infection but it was entirely unexpected” June 30, 2023 – San Diego, CA – 55 year old Rick Froberg, singer of Artful Intensity died suddenly on June 30, 2023 from an “undiagnosed heart condition” June 27, 2023 – Germany – 53 year old German party singer Sascha Loudovici, member of music group “Chaos Team”, who made over 90 appearances per year with their live DJ party shows was found dead in his car in on June 27, 2023 from cardiac arrest June 24, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland – 45 year old singer Gillian Brown, died suddenly on Saturday June 24, 2023 after suffering a heart attack in her home. June 19, 2023 – Australia – 26 yo Ryan Siew, guitarist for metalcore band Polaris died unexpectedly on June 19, 2023 June 13, 2023 – Blackie Onassis, drummer for ’90s rock band Urge Overkill, dies at 57 June 12, 2023 – A young Brazilian country singer Gilmar Silva Pereira died suddenly on June 12, 2023 from a heart attack. He had done a show at a friend’s birthday, started to feel unwell and was rushed to the hospital where he died. June 11, 2023 – New York – 31 year old Dan Lardner, singer and guitarist for Indie Rock Band QTY died suddenly on June 11, 2023. June 8, 2023 – Arlington, MA – Justine Covault, a renowned singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record label owner from Boston, died suddenly and unexpectedly on June 8, 2023 June 6, 2023 – Airdrie, Scotland – 43 year old singer Stephen McCluskey died suddenly on June 6, 2023. He was preparing to sing at a wedding when he felt unwell, complained of feeling faint on his way to bed, and collapsed suddenly and died of a cardiac arrest on his way to lie down. June 2, 2023 – Villar Perosa, Italy – 47 year old musician and guitar player Diego Di Chiara died suddenly on June 2, 2023 Share this: Print

