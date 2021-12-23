Supreme Court Will Hear Challenge to Biden’s Covid Vax Mandates

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The US Supreme Court Wednesday evening agreed to hear legal challenges to the Biden Regime’s vaccine mandates.

Last week, a three-judge panel for the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated Biden’s mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.

Shortly after the 6th Circuit Court’s decision, the Republican attorneys general, private businesses and other religious groups challenging Biden’s vax mandate appealed to the Supreme Court.

The highest court of the land will hear oral arguments on two of Biden’s mandates – for private businesses and healthcare facilities – on January 7, 2022 after justices Alito and Kavanaugh considered requests to stay the mandates.

CNBC reported:

The Supreme Court late Wednesday agreed to hear legal challenges to two of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates for large employers and health-care facilities. The court, in an order, said that its consideration for requests to stay those mandates would be deferred until oral argument on Jan. 7. The Supreme Court consolidated the applications of both challenges, which were considered by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Samuel Alito, and both will be heard on Jan. 7. Lower court orders, which allowed the employer mandate and partially allowed the health-care worker mandate, will remain in effect until then.

