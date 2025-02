Senator Eric Schmitt breaks down some of the insane spending:

– $45 million for DEI scholarships in Burma

– $3 million for girls centered climate action in Brazil

– $125 million to racialize public health

– $280,000 for diverse birdwatchers

– $1.5 million for DEI in Serbia

-… pic.twitter.com/PB0TZ1Ncq8

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2025