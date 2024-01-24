Texas installs more razor wire on Eagle Pass border after Supreme Court said Biden could remove it

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

exas National Guard soldiers were seen preparing for the installation of more razor wire along the southern border in Eagle Pass, coming after the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Biden’s Border Patrol was allowed to remove the border protection.

Footage showed troops assembling razor wire structures under an overpass, with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk writing on X, “The Texas National Guard responds to the Supreme Court’s order to remove the razor wire in Eagle Pass by installing even more. Governor Abbott has said “Texas will not back down” as it defends its border. HOLD THE LINE TEXAS.”

Sharing a photo of the border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote on Tuesday, “The Texas National Guard continues to hold the line in Eagle Pass. Texas will not back down from our efforts to secure the border in Biden’s absence.”

Abbott has vowed that the “fight is not over” regarding the border reinforcement situation, stating on Monday evening that “The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America.”

“The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe,” Paxton said. “This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty.”

This comes amid a historic surge in illegal immigration seen under the Biden administration, with December seeing over 300,000 encounters at the border. This number does not include those who are able to come into the country undetected by authorities.

The 2023 Fiscal Year, which ran from October 2022 to September 2023, saw over 2.4 million encounters along the southern border, according to CBP data. The 2022 Fiscal Year saw over 2.3 million encounters.

The Tucson Sector, covering much of Arizona’s southern border, has seen the most encounters during the 2024 Fiscal Year, for which only statistics for October and November are available. Tucson saw 119,864 encounters by Border Patrol, while the Del Rio Sector, which includes Eagle Pass, has seen 81,159 encounters, the second-highest total, according to CBP data.