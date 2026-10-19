That particular moment when Victoria Nuland, in 2016, was bragging to the US Congress about how thoroughly Washington had taken over Ukraine after the 2014 coup.

She spelled it all out without shame:

🔴US operatives embedded in a dozen Ukrainian ministries.

🔴American-trained cops patrolling 18 cities.

🔴The US Treasury gutting 60 Ukrainian banks while sparing depositors to keep people quiet.

🔴Hundreds of millions of dollars funneled into molding Ukraine’s military.

Let’s cut all the crap,this wasn’t "assistance", it was a takeover dressed up as aid.

"Unprovoked"

😂😂😂😂

— Richard (@ricwe123) October 18, 2026